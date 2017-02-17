AC Police Use Valentine’s Day Candy To Rescue Injured Dog

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS)—Atlantic City Police say Valentine’s Day candy helped them rescue a dog inside a city school earlier this week.
It happened on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. when a group of students witnessed a dog get struck by a car near the Chelsea Heights Avenue School.
Police say after the accident the dog ran inside the school.
A police spokesperson says officers used Valentine’s Day candy to aid in their rescue efforts.
City officers even spoke to fourth graders who witnessed the accident, taking questions from students and reassuring the dog would be okay.
The pup is now being cared for by veterinarians.