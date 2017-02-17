School Record 4 Temple Players To Attend NFL Combine

February 17, 2017 8:24 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Temple

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — 330 players will attend the 2017 NFL combine in Indianapolis, 18 of those players are from the American Athletic Conference, and a conference-high four of those 18 are from Temple.

Temple’s four combine participants, a school record, are: DL Haason Reddick, OL Dion Dawkins,  DB Nate Hairston, and RB Jahad Thomas.

Dawkins (Rahway), Reddick (Camden), and Thomas (Elizabeth) are New Jersey natives while Hairston is from Frederick, Maryland.

Here is here the Temple products stack up according to CBSSports.com:

Reddick – OLB4, 1st-2nd round

Dawkins – OG4, 2nd round

Thomas – RB23, 7th round/FA

Hairston – Not among top 25 players at CB or FS

The combine will go from February 28th through March 6th at Lucas Oil Stadium, while the 2017 NFL Draft will take place in Philadelphia from April 27th to April 29th.

