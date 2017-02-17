24 Years Later, Delco Community Demands Answers In Murder Mystery

February 17, 2017 8:00 PM By Kristen Johanson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saturday marks 24 years since a store owner was shot and killed in a small Delaware County community, years later, police remain stumped. With little clues and not much to go on, they are hoping the public can help crack the case.

On the morning of Feb. 18, 1993, Fred Winner was walking into his check-cashing business on MacDade Blvd, in Collingdale, returning from the bank with 10-thousand dollars.

He was robbed and shot at point blank range.

Marie Avella was inside the store working at the time.

“People seemed to be hurrying and I was like, what the hell is going on, ya know? And I ran up to the corner and everyone is running down and going up the alley way and I am like what’s going on?”

That’s when she saw 61-year-old Winner laying on the ground.

“I tried to talk to him but he didn’t respond,” she emotionally said.

Investigators believe the suspect or suspects knew Winner’s routine, but have no leads.

Anything with information is asked to call police.

