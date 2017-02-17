2 Brothers Gunned Down In Philly; Police Search for Motive

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Two brothers died overnight after being shot multiple times outside of a home in Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy section.
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Upsal Street.
After receiving several 911 calls, officers arrived to find two brothers, ages 23 and 24, lying in the rear driveway with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and torso.
Officers and medics transported them to Einstein Hospital, where they died a short time later. Police said the brothers had only recently started staying at the home with family. Investigators are working with a possible motive.
“We’re getting preliminary information that the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute and argument between these two victims and others in the neighborhood,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small.
Police are looking for four men witnesses described as firing the shots. They got away on foot.
Small said this type of violence is highly unusual in this section of East Mount Airy.