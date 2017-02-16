Zeoli Show Log 02.16.17

February 16, 2017 6:00 PM By Rich Zeoli
3pm- President Trump announces Alexander Acosta as his new nominee for Labor Secretary. Acosta replaces Andrew Puzder who withdrew from consideration yesterday.

3:05pm- During his press conference this afternoon, Donald Trump called CNN “very fake news” while fielding questions from Jim Acosta.

3:20pm- NBC’s Chuck Todd criticizes Trump for the way he deals with, and treats, the media.

3:35pm- NJ Gov. Chris Christie says the Phillies suck and their fans are bitter awful people.

4pm- Dr. Anthony Mazzarelli calls in to discuss a bill Gov. Christie signed into law that would limit opioid pain killer prescriptions to 5 days worth.

4:20pm- Journalist Jeremy Scahill announced he will not be appearing on this weeks episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher” because he views Milo Yiannopoulos, a guest that night, as someone who will incite violence against minority groups. 

4:35pm- Journalist at National Review Kathryn Jean Lopez joins the show to discuss her article “White House Strategists Are People, Too.”

4:50pm- Unlike Obama, Donald Trump will not be filling out a March Madness bracket for ESPN.

5:40pm- Is the media asking President Trump significantly more difficult question than they ever asked Obama?

