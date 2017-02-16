Yahoo Once Again Warns Of Compromised Accounts Due To Hack

February 16, 2017 12:07 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Once again, it could be time to change your passwords.

Yahoo is again warning some users that their accounts may have been compromised. This time, it is due to a cookie attack.

Got A Hacked Yahoo Account? Here’s What You Should Do

Officials say an investigation turned up evidence that hackers infiltrated accounts by using forged cookies.

This happened sometime between 2015 and 2016. At this point, Yahoo says it is unclear how many users were affected.

This announcement comes just months after Yahoo revealed 1 billion accounts had been compromised during a 2013 breach.

