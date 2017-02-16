WATCH LIVE: President Trump Nominates Alexander Acosta As Labor Secretary

Vote For Bristol Borough In National Small Business Revolution Contest

February 16, 2017 12:50 PM

BRISTOL BOROUGH, Pa. (CBS) — Today is the final day people can vote for Bristol Borough in the National Small Business Revolution contest.

According to its website, the Small Business Revolution was created to shine a spotlight on the vital impact of small businesses on our economy, our communities and our daily lives.

Bristol Borough is currently in 2nd place in the contest to win $500,000 for their Main Street.

A description of the borough says in part, “The self-described “gritty” town benefits from an East Coast resiliency but is also home to incredibly caring, hospitable residents and leaders with an energy that’s pushing the town into the future.”

To vote for Bristol Borough, click here.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Warm Charter Getaway
Kate And Katie

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia