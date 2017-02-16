Vote For Bristol Borough In National Small Business Revolution Contest

BRISTOL BOROUGH, Pa. (CBS) — Today is the final day people can vote for Bristol Borough in the National Small Business Revolution contest.
According to its website, the Small Business Revolution was created to shine a spotlight on the vital impact of small businesses on our economy, our communities and our daily lives.
Bristol Borough is currently in 2nd place in the contest to win $500,000 for their Main Street.
A description of the borough says in part, “The self-described “gritty” town benefits from an East Coast resiliency but is also home to incredibly caring, hospitable residents and leaders with an energy that’s pushing the town into the future.”
To vote for Bristol Borough, click here.