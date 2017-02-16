Triple Homicide Suspect From Michigan Arrested In New Jersey

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — A murder suspect from Michigan has been apprehended in Cape May, New Jersey.
Cape May officials announced in a statement Tuesday the arrest of 38-year-old Russell Charles Govett of St. Clair, Michigan. Govett is a suspect in a triple homicide that took place in Detroit.
Detroit authorities reached out to the Cape May City Police Department on Feb. 10 to inform them they believed Govett was staying at an acquaintance’s residence in Cape May.
Govett was apprehended without incident the next day on Feb. 11.
At the time of his arrest, 41-year-old Dana Esbensen of the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Cape May, was walking with Govett at the time of his arrest, and was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and released on a summons.
Govett is currently being held at the Cape May County Correctional Center in lieu of $1 million bail, pending extradition back to Michigan.