‘Straw Purchaser’ Who Bought Guns For Boyfriend Sentenced In Delco

ALDAN, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities say a 23-year-old woman has been sentenced to 5-10 years in prison after pleading guilty to the straw purchase of two guns for her boyfriend, who is not allowed to possess.
Erika Kulp, of Aldan, pleaded guilty to the firearms sale violation in the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas.
She was immediately taken into custody.
The Commonwealth invoked the 5-year mandatory sentence under the Officer Brad Fox law.
Fox, a Plymouth Township police officer, was shot and killed by a man using a gun he received through straw purchases. Under the Brad Fox law, a person convicted of illegally giving a gun to another person will spend at least five years in a state penitentiary.