Sign Of Spring? Phillies Put Single Game Tickets On Sale

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re searching for a sign of spring on this cold February morning, we might have one for you.

The Phillies single game tickets go on sale this morning, meaning it won’t be long before the ‘boys of summer’ are back in action.

The Phillies won’t play their season-opener until April 3, but the team is currently gathered down in Florida for spring training, so back here in the Delaware Valley we can start to daydream about warm spring days down at Citizens Bank Park.

Pitcher Jerad Eickoff says fans who do make it out to some games will see a team that’s looking to put some fight back into the ‘Fightin’ Phils’ nickname.

“I know for a fact that we want to win, and that’s a priority in every single guy that I’ve had a chance to talk to in the clubhouse, and we’re going to go out there and try and win every single game.”

Eickhoff will be a key member of the Phillies starting rotation. He says he’s looking forward to learning from new addition Clay Bucholz, who has had a lot of success in the league and some tough times giving him a wealth of knowledge.

Phillies’ tickets can be bought through the team’s website.