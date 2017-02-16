SEPTA Considering New Express Bus Route

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Plans are in the works to add a new express bus route along Roosevelt Boulevard.
Running on the same path as the Route 14 bus, SEPTA’s Boulevard Direct Bus line would have only seven stops from Frankford Transportation Center to Neshaminy Mall.
“Cottman Avenue, Rhawn Street, Welsh Road, Grant Avenue, Red Lion Road, the Neshaminy Interplex at Old Lincoln Highway and Neshaminy Mall.”
SEPTA city service planning manager Steve D’Antonio says new enclosures will be built at those stations.
“The goal is to not only give our existing customers a faster ride, but also to attract new riders. Hopefully, we’re attracting them out of their automobiles and so there would be less traffic.”
Travel time from end to end would be cut by about 15 minutes. D’Antonio expects it to be up and running sometime this fall.