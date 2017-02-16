Selfie Stick Inventor Hopes New Product Will Revolutionize Picture Taking…Again

February 16, 2017 9:27 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Selfie Sticks revolutionized the way we take pictures of ourselves. Now, the man who came up with the selfie stick wants to do it again with a new invention.

Toronto-based inventor Wayne Fromm holds the patent for the Selfie Stick and he recently came up with something he calls the Selfie Stick-It.

The item sticks to walls or vertical surfaces with your phone and then you can control your phone with a remote. He plans to sell several versions.

He created several different models to help curb knock-offs like he saw with the original Selfie Stick.

The selfie market is estimated to be worth about $80 million worldwide.

