Selfie Stick Inventor Hopes New Product Will Revolutionize Picture Taking…Again

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Selfie Sticks revolutionized the way we take pictures of ourselves. Now, the man who came up with the selfie stick wants to do it again with a new invention.
Toronto-based inventor Wayne Fromm holds the patent for the Selfie Stick and he recently came up with something he calls the Selfie Stick-It.
3 On Your Side: Get The Best President’s Day Deals
The item sticks to walls or vertical surfaces with your phone and then you can control your phone with a remote. He plans to sell several versions.
He created several different models to help curb knock-offs like he saw with the original Selfie Stick.
The selfie market is estimated to be worth about $80 million worldwide.