Philly Film Office Holding Screenplay Competition

by John McDevitt
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Submissions are being accepted by the Greater Philadelphia Film Office for an annual screenplay competition.
It’s called “Set In Philly.” Full length screen plays or original TV pilots to be shot in Philadelphia can be submitted by anyone from around the world.
There is a total of $18,000 in cash prizes, not to mention the exposure. Sharon Pinkenson is with the Greater Philadelphia Film office.
“The top people in the industry, if you get to the finals, are going to read your screenplay. That’s the hardest thing in the world for budding film writers to achieve, is to get people to read their screen plays, and this is a way to do it,” said Sharon Pinkenson with the Greater Philadelphia Film office.
March 6 is the early submission deadline with a $45 fee. The Final deadline is April 3rd, and there’s a $65.00 fee.
“Maybe some listeners have a screenplay that they would want to submit,” said Pinkenson.
For more information, visit film.org.