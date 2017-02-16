PGW Injured After Attempting To Stop Runaway Police Car

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–A PGW worker is hurt after a bizarre accident involving a police car in West Philadelphia.
Chopper 3 was over the scene at the corner of Westminster Avenue and Markoe Street Wednesday afternoon, not far from where Westminster meets Lancaster Avenue.
Police tell CBS 3 an officer was chasing a car when the people inside got out and ran off.
The officer left the police car in neutral to chase them, but the car rolled backwards.
A PGW worker attempted to stop the car but ended up beneath the car.
He was taken to the hospital and treated for a broken leg.