BREAKING: 3 Children, 2 Adults Hospitalized After Fire In Grays Ferry

PGW Injured After Attempting To Stop Runaway Police Car

February 16, 2017 7:12 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–A PGW worker is hurt after a bizarre accident involving a police car in West Philadelphia.

Chopper 3 was over the scene at the corner of Westminster Avenue and Markoe Street Wednesday afternoon, not far from where Westminster meets Lancaster Avenue.

Police tell CBS 3 an officer was chasing a car when the people inside got out and ran off.

The officer left the police car in neutral to chase them, but the car rolled backwards.

A PGW worker attempted to stop the car but ended up beneath the car.

He was taken to the hospital and treated for a broken leg.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Warm Charter Getaway
Kate And Katie
Best Lingerie Boutiques For VDay Gifts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia