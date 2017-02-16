NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Pennsylvania AG: $100,000 Worth Of Heroin Seized In Bust

February 16, 2017 5:43 PM
Filed Under: heroin, Josh Shapiro

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s attorney general announced Thursday a major narcotics investigation that led to an arrest in Philadelphia’s Juniata section.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said authorities seized more than 120 grams of heroin that could have possibly been sold across the city.

Shapiro talked about the importance of getting those drugs off the streets.

“I want to put what’s on this table in some perspective for you,” Shapiro said. “It is 125 grams of heroin, and to put that in perspective, 125 grams of heroin would’ve yielded 4,166 doses of heroin.”

The value of the seized heroin is $100,000.

The suspect arrested in the heroin bust – 36-year-old Erixon Colon — faces drug trafficking and other related charges.

