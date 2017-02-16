Montco Man Accused Of Breaking Ribs, Skull Of 3-Week-Old Baby

HARLEYSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A 34-year-old Montgomery County man is charged with breaking the ribs and skull of a young baby.
According to the criminal complaint, Luis Bonanno, of Harleysville, was trying to relieve the gas of his 24-day-old baby.
The complaint says his wife told a nurse at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia that Bonanno was holding the little girl against his chest with his arms crossed, squeezing her. The wife told him to stop, but he kept going.
The child was diagnosed with broken ribs, and a skull fracture.
Investigators say he told them he was using heroin because of work related injuries, and may have been using the day he squeezed the child.
He’s facing several charges, including two counts of aggravated assault and endangering welfare of children.
One Comment
send him back to where ever he came from