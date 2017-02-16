‘Love Actually’ Cast Reuniting To Do Sequel For A Good Cause

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re a fan of the film “Love Actually,” you will be getting a sequel…well, sort of.
Richard Curtis, the writer and director of the film, is working on a short film sequel called “Red Nose Day Actually.”
Red Nose Day is an event that uses entertainment as a means to raise money and awareness to combat child poverty. Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth and many other members of the cast will be in the sequel.
“We hope to make something that’ll be fun, very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day, and which we hope will help bring lots of viewers and cash to the Red Nose Day shows,” Curtis said.
“Red Nose Day Actually,” can be seen on Red Nose Day, May 24 in the UK and on May 25 in the United States.