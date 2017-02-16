Jay Lloyd’s Getaway: Night Ski Getaway

By Jay Lloyd
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Action on the ski slopes doesn’t end when the sun goes down. KYW’s Jay Lloyd reports many skiers and riders come alive after dark.
There’s a whole breed of snow seekers who grab the gear after work and go straight from job to lodge, grab a bite, and push-off for the lifts to trails and terrain parks – all under the lights.
Among the advantages are lower prices, the ability to ski and ride after work, racing programs, and work buddy group rates.
The closest night ski area is Spring Mountain where operator Rick Buckman says group rates are available for as few as 10.
“Our group sales manager takes care of them right away, gets the tickets on ’em, gets them the rentals and out they go,” said Buckman.
Two other nearby areas are Bear Creek in Berks County and Blue Mountain, 17 miles north of Allentown.
Bars and ski lounges to relax with a toddy after the slats and boards come off are as close as the lodge.
