Geno’s Steaks Goes Nationwide, Launches Online Retail Store

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Geno’s Steaks fans can now represent the iconic cheesesteak spot without having to travel to South Philly. That convenience comes as the company has announced the launch of an online retail store.

The website, GenosGear.com, launched on Thursday and features a number of items from t-shirts, to mugs, to tote bags which feature the Geno’s Steaks logo.

You can now buy all of your favorite #GenosSteaks merchandise online! Visit our new site, https://t.co/WHsArfijov and shop today! pic.twitter.com/tkSW3tzswv — Geno's Steaks (@genossteaks) February 16, 2017

“We are humbled by all of the love and support we’ve received over the last 50 years,” said Geno Vento, Owner of Geno’s Steaks in a statement. “Over the years customers have asked how and where they can purchase Geno’s Steaks merchandise and it was only ever available at our South Philly location. Launching this site gives fans, not only in Philadelphia but nationwide, the opportunity to show their support even if they can’t stop by one of our Philadelphia locations. We wouldn’t be who we are today without all of our devoted customers.”