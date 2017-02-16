Ex-Eagles QB Vince Young Hires Agent, Hopes To Play More Football

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Eagles quarterback Vince Young apparently wants to play more football.
Young, 33, has hired agent Leigh Steinberg, who says Young has “dream of playing more football, being role model.”
Young, infamous for his 2011 “dream team” comment when he joined the Eagles, is a former No. 3 overall pick. The University of Texas star won rookie of the year and made the Pro Bowl in 2006 and 2009, but has not been in the NFL since having a short stint with the Browns in 2014. Young has not played an NFL regular season game since 2011.
“He stunk when he was playing,” Howard Eskin said of Young on the 94WIP Midday Show. “He was just flat out, just awful when he came to the Eagles.
“He’s got absolutely below a zero chance of playing in the NFL. Well below zero.”
A new league called The Spring League has expressed interest in adding Young.