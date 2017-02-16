Police: Uber Driver Burglarized Several Passengers’ Homes While They Were Out

WATCH LIVE: Protesters Blocking Broad Street As They March Through Philadelphia

February 16, 2017 5:21 PM
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — An Uber driver was arrested by the Delaware State Police after being accused of being behind several burglaries.

Delaware State Police, in partnership with the Bethany Beach Police Department, arrested 26-year-old Saddam Awadallah of Frankford, following a six-month-long investigation of multiple burglaries in Sussex County.

Police said in a statement that Awadallah would drive passengers from their homes to businesses and restaurants in the Ocean City and Dewey Beach areas.

While the Uber passengers were away, police said, Awadallah would return to their residences to steal credit cards, computers, watches, cellphones, tablets, sunglasses, and other items.

According to police, all the incidents occurred in a narrow time-frame during the night while the victims were away.

Awadallah was apprehended in Tennessee and extradited back to Delaware on Feb. 13. He was charged with three counts of burglary in the second degree, 11 counts of theft and criminal mischief, among others.

Awadallah is being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of a $31,000 secured bond.

  1. Sinbad Sailor (@sinbadsailor99) says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Saddam Awadallah? Swedish, right?

  2. Ray Sagastiano says:
    February 16, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Another head chopper that needs to leave the country.

