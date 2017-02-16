Daddy-Daughter Ballet Class Produces Fantastic Results

February 16, 2017 10:26 AM
Filed Under: Ballet, Dads

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia dance school hosted a “Daddy, Daughter” ballet class on Valentine’s Day and posted videos of the results that are definitely on pointe.

The Philadelphia Dance Center had students invite their fathers to participate in classes this week.

The center posted videos of the Valentine’s Day lesson on their Facebook page, with graceful daughters leading their dads, some wearing pink tutus and in varying states of physical fitness, in leaps and spins across the floor. One video has been viewed 10 million times by Thursday morning.

Moms were also invited to participate in classes, including a hip-hop class were they appeared to be holding their own.

