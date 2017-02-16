Cold Temps, Winds Prompt Camden County To Declare Code Blue Advisory

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ (CBS) — Camden County officials say that the county will be under a Code Blue Advisory Thursday night into Friday morning.
The advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.
“The overnight temperatures are predicted to be in the low 20’s with winds out of the northwest up to 16 miles per hour. In these extreme weather conditions, we need everyone to be sheltered and out of the elements,” Rodriguez said.
“If you must leave the house, please dress yourself and your children in warm clothing, hats and gloves. Also, please remember to check on elderly relatives and neighbors, and bring your pets indoors.”
When the Camden County Health Officer declares a Code Blue Weather Advisory, municipalities with homeless populations, situational homeless or transient populations are expected to activate their Code Blue response plan to accommodate their immediate needs.
Rodriguez adds, “During these extreme weather conditions, we encourage everyone to check on elderly or handicapped relatives and neighbors that live alone,” Rodriguez said. “It is important that the most vulnerable among us are not left without heat or electricity.”
Anyone seeking shelter in a warming center should contact their local municipality. Additional resources are available by calling the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services at 800-999-9045, or by visiting www.camdencounty.com.