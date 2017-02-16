Beer, Hoagies And Seating At Pennsylvania Wawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–A Wawa in Delaware County reopens today and is now the first store in the chain in the region where you can grab a cold one.
The Wawa on Naamans Creek Road in Chadds Ford is now the first location in the state, actually the Delaware Valley, to sell beer.
Renovations took five weeks for this Wawa to meet state requirements, says Chief of Government Affairs Rich Wood.
They added 30 tables and counter top seats and separated the beer cooler from the food area.
There have been a lot of obstacles for the chain to get beer here, including pushback from local beer distributors and residents.
Last September the Liquor Control Board gave the green light.