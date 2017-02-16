7-Year-Old Girl Asks Google for A Job – And Gets A Response

By Delaney Strunk

PHILADELPHIA (CNN)–We usually ask kids what they want to be when they grow up, but we seldom ask where they want to work. Well, 7-year-old Chloe Bridgewater already has her sights set: Google.

After her dad showed her pictures of Google offices decked out with bean bag chairs and slides, Chloe knew this was the company for her.

So, she handwrote a letter to the company, expressing her desire to work there.

In the letter, Chloe discusses her qualifications – she likes computers and has a tablet on which she plays games.

And she even includes references: “My teachers tell my mum and dad I am very good in class and am good at my spelling and reading and my sums.”

Clearly this girl knows how to market herself.

Obviously her parents were impressed with her take-initiative attitude, but they weren’t the only ones.

After catching wind of Chloe’s “application,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote her back.

He encouraged her to dream big writing: “I think if you keep working hard and following your dreams, you can accomplish everything you set your mind to.”

Andy Bridgewater, Chloe’s father, posted the response to LinkedIn, thanking Pichai for taking the time out to write to his daughter.

“She lost a great deal of confidence after being knocked down by a car a couple of years ago … can’t thank such a busy person enough to take time out to make a little girl’s dream become one step closer,” Bridgewater wrote.

Chloe may not have received the job she wanted, but a personal response from Pichai isn’t a bad consolation prize. When asked if she was available to help others work on their cover letters her father said, “Wait in line, she’s teaching me first!”

Here’s the full text of Chloe’s letter:

“Dear google boss

My name is chloe and when I am bigger I would like a job with google. I also want to work in a chocolate factory and do swimming in the olympics, I go swimming on Saturday and a Tuesday. My dad said I can sit on bean bags and go down slides and ride go karts in a job in google. I like computers too and have a tablet I play games on. My dad gave me a game where I have to move a robot up and down squares, he said it will be good for me to learn about computers. My dad said he will get me a computer one day. I am 7 years old and my teachers tell my mom and dad I am very good in class and am good at my spelling and reading and my sums. My dad told me if I carry on being good and learning then one day I will be able to have a job at google. My sister Hollie is also very clever but she likes doll and dressing up, she is 5. My dad told me to give you a application to get a job in google. I don’t really know what one of them is but he said a letter will do for now Thank you for reading my letter, I have only ever sent one other and that was to Father christmas. Good bye.

Chloe Bridgewater Age 7″

