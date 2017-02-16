2nd Parking Ticket For Philadelphia Police In 2 Days

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — First Police Commissioner Richard Ross, and now Philadelphia Police Department’s John Ross walked out to find a Philadelphia Parking Authority violation on his vehicle.
My coffee cost $76 this morning. pic.twitter.com/TnHFnqFvOm
— John Ross (@PPDJohnRoss) February 16, 2017
On Wednesday, Commissioner Ross was ticketed after parking his car in a rush-hour lane at the Bellevue Hotel in Center City. Stopping in that lane was prohibited at the time.
Ross was at the Bellevue for a speaking engagement.
The Philadelphia Parking Authority tells CBS 3, the commissioner paid the ticket right away.