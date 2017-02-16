BREAKING1 Killed In Accident Involving Tractor Trailer In DelCo.

2nd Parking Ticket For Philadelphia Police In 2 Days

February 16, 2017 9:49 AM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Police, PPA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — First Police Commissioner Richard Ross, and now Philadelphia Police Department’s John Ross walked out to find a Philadelphia Parking Authority violation on his vehicle.

“My coffee cost $76 this morning,” Ross tweeted along with a photo of the ticket.

On Wednesday, Commissioner Ross was ticketed after parking his car in a rush-hour lane at the Bellevue Hotel in Center City. Stopping in that lane was prohibited at the time.

Ross was at the Bellevue for a speaking engagement.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority tells CBS 3, the commissioner paid the ticket right away.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Warm Charter Getaway
Kate And Katie

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia