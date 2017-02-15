You Could Get Married Inside Taco Bell This Summer for $600

IRVINE, Calif. (CBS)—If you’re looking to ditch the traditional wedding, Taco Bell wants to help you celebrate the big day for under $1,000.
The taco giant says starting this summer customers can get married at the wedding chapel inside their Las Vegas flagship restaurant for just $600. The ceremony will also include a full ceremony and officiant.
“I love that we are taking Taco Bell all the way to wedding bells,” said Marisa Thalberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell Corp. “From sauce packet proposals to couples catering their wedding parties and after parties with Taco Bell, we have known for years that some of our most creative fans have been incorporating Taco Bell into this momentous occasion. Now, through our new flagship restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip, couples can come right in and order a wedding off of our menu. In a town known for pulling out all of the stops, we think this will be the most craveable matrimonial experience to ever hit Vegas.”
Couples getting married will be able to order the wedding package off the menu, which includes a Taco Bell garter, bow tie, Sauce Packet wedding bouquet, “Just Married” t-shirts, Taco Bell champagne flutes and a Cinnabon Delights Wedding Cake.
Couples will get to enjoy a Taco 12 Pack for their first meal as newlyweds.
Before the 2017 weddings kick off Taco Bell is inviting couples to win an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas to be the first couple to get married at their flagship restaurant.
