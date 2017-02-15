Video Captures Brazen Armed Robbery Inside Philly Laundromat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—City police are searching for three suspects involved in a brazen armed robbery inside an East Mount Airy laundromat.
It happened on Saturday, Feb. 11, around 7: 18 p.m.
Police say three suspects entered the Hong’s Laundromat located at 6705 Chew Avenue and demanded the 47-year-old employee to open his office.
Once inside, video shows the suspects pointing a gun to the victim’s head while demanding money from the employee.
After taking the money the suspects flee on foot.
No one was injured in the incident, authorities say.
Police describe the first suspect as a black man in his early 20s, thin build wearing a black leather type jacket, dark colored ski mask, brown pants and armed with a handgun.
The second suspect is described as a black man standing 5’7”, late teens to early 20s, medium wearing dark colored zip-up jacket, dark colored ski mask and dark colored pants.
The third suspect is described as a black man in his late teens to early 20 years-of-age, athletic build, acne on face, clean shaven, wearing blue/gray hooded “denim sport” brand sweatshirt, dark colored pants and brown boots.
City police say during the robbery one of the suspects referred to the other as “Green” on two separate occasions.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.