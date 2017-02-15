Ultra Cheap Uber? Some Lucky Philly Passengers Testing Subscription Offer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Uber is test-driving a possible subscription package for riders in major cities around the country, including Philadelphia.
For only a month, a select number of Uber riders in Philadelphia can pop into an UberX and drive anywhere around a 350 square-mile range for a fraction of the original cost — think Northeast Philly to Chester for a low price.
“You pay an initial subscription fee that allows you to unlock those low flat fares for a give period of time,” said Craig Ewer, a spokesman for Uber.
Ewer says specifically for Philadelphia, riders can pay either $20 for 40 rides, $10 for 20 rides or $5 for 10 rides.
The offer was sent to a select group of people and is now closed.
“We think about who is most likely to use the promotion, and can we learn more about rider habits,” Ewer said.
Uber hopes to expand the program in the near future.