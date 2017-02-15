The Atlantic City Boat Show

Don’t miss the Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show, March 1st through the 5th at the Atlantic City Convention Center. Come see what’s new! With more than 550 boats and over 300 exhibitors, it is winter’s biggest boat sale! See and board boats for every activity and budget – sport fishers, center consoled, tow boats, cruisers, jet boats and personal watercraft. Need gear? Browse over 400 booths of engines, electronics, accessories and nautical gifts in the Marine Marketplace.
Open 11AM to 8PM, Wednesday through Friday, and 10AM to 8PM, Saturday, and 10AM to 5PM on Sunday!
Tickets and show details at ACBoatShow.com
Up to five KYW Insiders will win a family four pack of tickets to the AC Boat Show!