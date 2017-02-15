Some New Jersey Residents Don’t Want Name Changed To Dick Street

CLIFTON, N.J. (CBS) — Some residents in Clifton are not fans of a proposed name change to their street.
According to NorthJersey.com, a proposal would change Ellsworth Street into Dick Street.
The motive behind the proposed change is emergency personnel getting lost on several occasions while responding to the wrong section of Ellsworth. About 85 percent of the road is Dick Street, with only the last 300 feet designated as Ellsworth, NorthJersey.com reports.
“I’m very upset about the name change, though I understand why they want to do it,” Damon Kuzniar told NorthJersey.com. “I think their solution lacks thought and consideration about how it will impact residents.”
Kuzniar suggested to the city’s administration to change Dick Street to Ellsworth because of the “vulgar nature of the word.”
Jaydeep Gandhi told NorthJersey.com that he’s not against the name change, but is concerned how it would impact homeowners.
“This address is under my mortgage, my deed, my home insurance, my cars and all my bills,” Gandhi said. “I want the city to tell me what they will do for me in order to change the whole process. Even if I go to refinance my house, it will cost me $10,000.”
The city council will hold a vote on the name change on Feb. 21.