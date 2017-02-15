Man Critical After Police Involved Shooting In West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is fighting for his life after a police involved shooting that took place on Wednesday night in West Oak Lane.
Police say a man pointed a gun at officers in the area of 21st Street and Chelten Avenue around 8:34 p.m. Authorities say the gun was pointed at police during a pedestrian stop.
Authorities say that officers discharged their weapons. They add that the man was hit multiple times.
The man was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.
Police say a gun was recovered.