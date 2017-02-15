DEVELOPING: Authorities Investigate Barricade Situation In Delaware County  

Report: Okafor’s Benching A ‘Ploy To Stir Interest’

February 15, 2017 10:17 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Even Brett Brown admitted this is really strange.

After missing the last two games because of trade rumors, Brown tells SportsRadio 94WIP that Sixers center Jahlil Okafor has rejoined the team in Boston and will play vs. the Celtics on Wednesday.

According to Kevin O’Connor of The RingerOkafor’s benching was a ploy to “stir interest and induce better offers, sources speculate.”

Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype reported that the four teams interested in Okafor are the Pelicans, Bulls, Blazers, and Nuggets.

“The Nuggets and Blazers weren’t pursuing Okafor,” O’Connor wrote. “The Bulls likely aren’t either. No one is buying what Bryan Colangelo is selling: a one-dimensional center who can’t defend, rebound, or pass on a roster loaded with big men.”

