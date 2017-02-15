Officials Give Sneak Peek Of Philadelphia Flower Show

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Excitement is building as the Philadelphia Flower Show inches closer. It’s less than a month away, and officials gathered this morning to talk about this year’s theme: Flowers of Holland.

When it comes to gardens, Holland is a flower super power, providing more than 40 percent of global exports.

Joanneke Balfoort with the Dutch embassy can’t wait for Philadelphia to see the best of the Netherlands on display in such grand fashion.

“Showcasing Dutch design, Dutch horticultural design, garden design but also innovations and emphasizing sustainability.”

This Philadelphia Horticultural Society event has hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.

President Matt Rader says there will be much more than just tulips inside the convention center.

“You can also relax at the garden spa. You can get a tea at the garden tea room or take a special tour, so a lot of opportunities to enjoy the show.”

The Flower Show opens March 11th through the 19th.