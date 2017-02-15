NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

New Jersey, Borgata Reach $72M Settlement Over Tax Appeals

February 15, 2017 6:37 PM By Ray Boyd
Filed Under: Atlantic City, Borgata

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Gov. Chris Christie announced Wednesday that all of the outstanding property tax appeals filed by Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa have been resolved.

MGM Resorts International, which acquired the Borgata in 2016, was said to have owed $165 million, but the state and the company settled at $72 million.

Immigrants Nationwide Plan To Walk Off Job To Prove Point To Trump

“This settlement has been one of my administration’s priorities since Atlantic City’s fiscal crisis forced us to assume control of operations there in November with a plan to stabilize property taxes and return the city to a sound financial footing. The city administration, despite all the time and opportunity given to them failed to accomplish this goal as they have with so many others. This agreement saves $30 million more for taxpayers than what Atlantic City had anticipated settling for under its five-year plan,” said Christie.

The governor characterized the settlement as a step in bringing fiscal health back to the Jersey Shore town.

According to the state, Borgata is the largest taxpayer and employer in the city.

More from Ray Boyd
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Warm Charter Getaway
Kate And Katie

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia