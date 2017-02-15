Michael Kors Tabs Ashley Graham As Their First Plus-Size Runway Model

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ashley Graham has taken the attention of the fashion world over the last few years, standing as a beacon for “plus-size,” models in the industry. Last year, she appeared in Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition and recently announced that she would be returning to the issue for a second year.
As that came to light, Graham made another first in the fashion, becoming the first plus-size model to walk the runway for Michael Kors.
According to USA Today, Kors has explained that the reason they haven’t had a plus-size model on the runway before is all about the logistics behind running a show.
“The only reason we don’t have plus size on the runway, for me to have the range of sizes I would have to have a football stadium filled with clothes before I was able to put on a fashion show,” he told USA Today.
Kors did defend the company saying that even though they didn’t send plus-size models down the runway, they did offer the sizes in stores.
On Wednesday, Graham broke the trend and walked the runway for Michael Kors.