Kenney Aims To Create Jobs for Vocational Students Through Rebuild Program

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Philadelphia city, school and labor officials met on Wednesday in an effort to get vocational students jobs in the huge capital program the city is about to embark upon.
The rebuilding of city facilities is billed as anti-poverty program, not only because it will provide low-income communities with resources but it will employ thousands of people.
The city has guaranteed the labor will be union and Philadelphia unions are still predominately white and male, but during the meeting Mayor Kenney said he sees Rebuild as a chance to open up membership to more diverse candidates, including graduates of the city’s technical high schools.
“What we hope is through pre-apprenticeship and through other certifications we can move our young people through that program have them contribute to the improvement of our rec centers, libraries and parks and at the end of the day come out with a (union) card that they can take to the next job site,” said the mayor.
The 7-year, $500 million program is set to start in the spring.