Veteran Kendrick Sees Greatness, Potential In Young Phillies Teammates

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies scored 610 runs last season, 39 fewer than any other team in the major leagues. So, something had to give. Enter Howie Kendrick and Michael Saunders.

Both players brings with them a winning mentality.

“I really think you have to learn how to win. What I mean by that is when you are down late in the ballgame, or from the first inning doing the little things right to give your team the lead,” Saunders explained.

“I’m not here to yell at guys or anything like that,” Kendrick added. “These guys can play the game. I’ve seen some guys. I’ve played against them for a few years now. Guys like Franco, Herrera, and even Hernandez the 2nd baseman, they’ve had great years.” Kendrick says he wants to “try to come in and build on that and you know, play the game right way.”

General Manager Matt Klentak says this is a team that will be a lot of fun to watch.

“Over the course of 162 games, we’re going to get to see a lot. We’re gonna get to see veterans show why they have been in the league 10 years and why these guys have made money and won rings and done all the things they’ve done. We’re also gonna get to watch young kids show us why we are so hopeful for their future.”