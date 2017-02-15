‘Hot Convict’ Goes From Jail To Runway, Makes Fashion Week Debut

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– In 2014, Jeremy Meeks, better known as “Hot Convict,” became an internet sensation. He was arrested on felony weapons charges in California and when his mugshot was posted to Facebook, the world took notice.
Meeks was convicted on that charge and spent two years in prison. He was released in March of 2016.
The admiration that Meeks received for his blue eyes and sharp cheekbones proved valid on Monday when he made his runway debut at New York Fashion Week. Meeks walked the catwalk in the Philipp Plein show.
Meeks took to Instagram after the show and thanked Plein for the opportunity.
Meeks has a modeling contract with Blaze Models in California. He plans to continue furthering his modeling career, using New York Fashion Week as an opportunity to further connections in the industry.