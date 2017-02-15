Gunman Fires 15 Shots Outside Philly Nightclub: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—City police are investigating after a gunman opens fire on a Philly nightclub on Tuesday night.
It happened around 11 p.m. in the 3000 block of Castor Ave.
According to police, a man fired about 15 shots toward multiple people while they exited the club on Tuesday night.
“We found 15 spent shell casings on the sidewalk and in the parking lot of the nightclub in the 3000 block of Castor Avenue,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. “According to witness, the shooter was walking along the sidewalk and into the parking lot of the club and he was firing shots at, what appeared to be, two or three males who had just exited the club. We found 15 spent shell casings and we also found about 10 strike marks on an after hours club right next door to the nightclub.”
Police say the after hours club was closed for business at the time of the shooting.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.