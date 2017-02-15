Former Revel Hotel Casino Will Miss Latest Promised Reopening Date

ATLANTIC CITY (CBS) — There had been talk of the old Revel hotel casino partially reopening this weekend. But that won’t happen, and the reasons why depend on who you talk to.

Developer Glenn Straub made the prediction last month. But like several other suggested reopening dates, the President’s Day weekend will see what is now known as Ten shuttered. The latest delay?

“You’ve got more bureaucratic divisions in this state than we have ever experienced in opening up in five other states,” Straub told KYW Newsradio.

He can’t get liquor licenses from New Jersey, which took over Atlantic City operations last fall. Of course he’s also appealing a decision from the Casino Control Commission requiring he obtain his own casino license.

Straub does have a certificate of occupancy and has hired a team of managers to run the place.

Atlantic City officials, however, suggest Straub is not yet finished with them.

“He does not have any mercantile licenses at all to operate,” Dale Finch, director of the city’s Licenses and Inspections office, said. “He has not had any inspections of the various eateries in the building nor the pool or the spas.”

Finch says those issues are covered by state law and he gave the Straub the necessary paperwork to get that process rolling about two weeks ago.

For his part, Straub doesn’t see those issues as a big deal and says the facility will reopen “when the state gets off their (expletive).”