Forbes: 76ers Among Least Valuable NBA Teams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers are currently valued at $800 million, according to Forbes.
That may sound like a lot of money, and it is, but comparatively speaking it’s low. In fact, the Sixers — owned by Joshua Harris and David Blitzer — are the 25th most valuable NBA franchise, with $140 million in revenue.
The New York Knicks are the NBA’s most valuable team at $3.3 billion, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers at $3 billion. You can see the full list here.
As a whole, all 30 team’s generated a record high $5.9 billion in revenue last year, up 13-percent from the previous season.