NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Forbes: 76ers Among Least Valuable NBA Teams

February 15, 2017 11:34 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers are currently valued at $800 million, according to Forbes.

Related: Report: Okafor’s Benching A ‘Ploy To Stir Interest’

That may sound like a lot of money, and it is, but comparatively speaking it’s low. In fact, the Sixers — owned by Joshua Harris and David Blitzer — are the 25th most valuable NBA franchise, with $140 million in revenue.

The New York Knicks are the NBA’s most valuable team at $3.3 billion, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers at $3 billion. You can see the full list here

Related: Brett Brown: ‘Our Intention Is To Play Joel Embiid After Break’

As a whole, all 30 team’s generated a record high $5.9 billion in revenue last year, up 13-percent from the previous season.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Warm Charter Getaway
Kate And Katie

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia