Fatal DE Crash Under Investigation, Police Say Victim Traveled Wrong Direction

February 15, 2017 9:00 PM

ELSMERE, De. (CBS) — A fatal accident is under investigation in Delaware.

Authorities say the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon and claimed the life of a 68-year-old man.

Officials say the man was driving a Volkswagen Jetta around 12:28 p.m., on Rt. 141. Police say he was driving south on the left hand shoulder of the northbound lanes. The reason for that is not known.

Authorities say the man’s car swerved into the northbound left lane into the path of a Ford F-350. The two vehicles collided and the Volkswagen was sent into the guard rail.

The operator of the F-350 sustained minor injuries.

The 68-year-old man was not properly restrained police say. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It is not known at this time whether alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash. Investigators say the man’s excessive speed seems to have played a factor.

Delaware State Police are investigating.

