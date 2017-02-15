Carli Lloyd Signs With Manchester City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two-time World Cup winner and FIFA Women’s player of the year Carli Lloyd has joined the women’s team of Manchester City.
“Just really thrilled, honestly,” the Delran, NJ native said. “This is a unique opportunity and couldn’t be any prouder to be part of the club here in Manchester and just looking forward to kicking it off.
“I want to help the team win it all.”
Lloyd, 34, has reportedly signed a short-term deal with the Man City Women.
US women’s national team stars Alex Morgan and Crystal Dunn also left to Olympique Lyonnais of France and Chelsea, respectively.