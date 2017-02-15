NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Carli Lloyd Signs With Manchester City

February 15, 2017 10:50 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two-time World Cup winner and FIFA Women’s player of the year Carli Lloyd has joined the women’s team of Manchester City.

“Just really thrilled, honestly,” the Delran, NJ native said. “This is a unique opportunity and couldn’t be any prouder to be part of the club here in Manchester and just looking forward to kicking it off.

Related: NJ’s Own Carli Lloyd Fights For Equal Pay For Female Soccer Players

“I want to help the team win it all.”

Lloyd, 34, has reportedly signed a short-term deal with the Man City Women.

Related: Olympic Soccer Star, Carli Lloyd Talks South Jersey Roots, Hard Work & Her New Book

US women’s national team stars Alex Morgan and Crystal Dunn also left to Olympique Lyonnais of France and Chelsea, respectively.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Warm Charter Getaway
Kate And Katie

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia