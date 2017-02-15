Bovada: Dave Hakstol On ‘Next Coach To Be Fired’ Odds List

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The seat of Flyers coach Dave Hakstol may be hotter than you think.
With the firing of Bruins coach Claude Julien and the Canadiens coach Michel Therrien (and the Canadiens hiring of Julien), Dave Hakstol’s name has popped up on Bovada LV’s list on most likely NHL coach to be fired next.
Hakstol is 22-1 to be the next head coach fired in the NHL, eighth on the list. Lindy Ruff of the Dallas Star at 7-4 is the leader in the clubhouse, according to Bovada LV.
Hakstol, 48, led the Flyers to an impressive 41-27-14 record and playoff appearance in his first season in 2015-16. However, this season with heightened expectations — despite winning 10 straight games at one point — the Flyers are struggling. They’re 27-22-1 (5-4-1) in their last 10 games.
Speaking at a town hall meeting for season ticket holders last week, Flyers president Paul Holmgren said Hakstol is not going anywhere.
Here are the full odds via Bovada LV:
Who will be the Next Head Coach Fired in the NHL?
Lindy Ruff (DAL) 7/4
Paul Maurice (WPG) 3/1
Jon Cooper (TB) 5/1
Glen Gulutzan (CAL) 8/1
Jeff Blashill (DET) 8/1
Jared Bednar (COL) 8/1
Willie Desjardins (VAN) 10/1
Dave Hakstol (PHI) 22/1