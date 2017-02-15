A Look Around The City 6 In College Basketball

February 15, 2017 8:06 PM By Matt Leon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The season is winding down in college basketball.

On the local scene, Villanova is on track to earn a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Temple and Penn have started to show signs that they could be difficult to deal with down the stretch.

La Salle is entering a key portion of its schedule as the Explorers jockey for position in the Atlantic 10.

St. Joe’s is battling through from one of the most injury-plagued season in recent memory.

Drexel has shown a lot of fight, but suffered some really close losses as of late.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Josh Verlin of Cityofbasketballlove.com about the City 6 scene.

