Atlantic City 911 Operators Charged With Selling, Possessing Drugs At Work

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Two Atlantic City 911 operators have been charged in connection to the sale and possession of Oxycodone.
Officials announced the arrests of Shekeia Wade, 32, and Jennifer Dalton, 42, on Wednesday.
According to authorities, detectives received a tip from someone about narcotics use among Atlantic City Communications Bureau employees. The investigation led to the arrests of Wade and Dalton.
Police say Wade is charged with selling Oxycodone to her shift supervisor, Dalton, while the two were at work. Both women have been suspended from their jobs without pay.
Two other employees were also suspended without pay, but have not been identified because they have not yet been criminally charged.
Wade is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute withing 500 feet of a public zone. Dalton is charged with possession.