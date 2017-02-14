Zeoli Show Log 02.14.17

February 14, 2017 6:19 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Gen. Mike Flynn, Limerick, mayor kenney, Milo Yiannopoulos, Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. Rand Paul, Sen. Roy Blunt

3pm- General Mike Flynn resigns as National Security Adviser amid accusations of having misled White House officials about a series of communications he had with a Russian ambassador prior to the Trump administration being sworn into office.

3:20pm- Sen. Lindsey Graham and Sen. Roy Blunt have called for an investigation into Gen. Flynn’s communications with Russia.

4:05pm- There is a Russian spy ship in international waters off the coast of Delaware. 

4:20pm- Residents of Limerick, PA who live in the nuclear threat zone have been told to re up on their anti-radiation pills.

4:30pm- Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi attacked the Trump administration calling Gen. Flynn a “scapegoat” while referencing a fake tweet.

4:40pm- A Berkeley Protester called Milo Yiannopoulos a fascist.

5pm- Sen. Rand Paul disagreed with the idea of investigating Gen. Flynn following his resignation. 

5:25pm- Mayor Jim Kenney says that God is on the side of the illegal immigrants. 

 

