Young Girl Makes Dream Reality, Donates Thousands Of Books To Children’s Hospital

February 14, 2017 7:15 PM

VOORHEES, N.J., (CBS) — A South Jersey girl is giving the gift of reading. 12-year-old Charlotte Olson of West Berlin collected more than 1,300 books as part of a service project.

On Valentine’s Day, she donated those books to the Children’s Regional Hospital at Cooper.

Mom On Mission To Bring Comfort To Others Who Have Lost A Child

Eyewitness News was at the outpatient office in Voorhees on Tuesday when the books arrived. Doctors and staff there will distribute them to patients at several sites throughout the year.

“So, I had this dream that I was giving out books to little kids and I was like I really want to do that someday,” Olson said. “Here we are today.”

Cooper’s book distribution is part of the national Reach Out and Read Program.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Warm Charter Getaway
Kate And Katie
Best Lingerie Boutiques For VDay Gifts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia