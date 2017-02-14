Young Girl Makes Dream Reality, Donates Thousands Of Books To Children’s Hospital

VOORHEES, N.J., (CBS) — A South Jersey girl is giving the gift of reading. 12-year-old Charlotte Olson of West Berlin collected more than 1,300 books as part of a service project.
On Valentine’s Day, she donated those books to the Children’s Regional Hospital at Cooper.
Eyewitness News was at the outpatient office in Voorhees on Tuesday when the books arrived. Doctors and staff there will distribute them to patients at several sites throughout the year.
“So, I had this dream that I was giving out books to little kids and I was like I really want to do that someday,” Olson said. “Here we are today.”
Cooper’s book distribution is part of the national Reach Out and Read Program.