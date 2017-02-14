Winning $5.2M Lottery Ticket Sold In New Jersey

February 14, 2017 11:14 AM

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS)—A winning $5.2 million lottery ticket was sold on Monday night in Salem County, officials have announced.

The winning numbers matched the Pick-6 XTRA drawing last night for a multi-million dollar jackpot.

Lottery officials say the ticket was sold at Rachel’s Market,  located at 77 Highland Ave., in Pennsville.

The lucky retailer will receive a bonus of $10,000 for selling that winning ticket.

“I look forward to meeting the winner of this significant jackpot prize and learning how it may impact their life.  We are also pleased to share that many New Jersey residents benefit from all of the New Jersey Lottery games as the revenue supports educational programs and institutions, disabled veterans homes, school nutrition programs and so much more,” said Executive Director Carole Hedinger.

The winning numbers for the Monday, Feb. 13 drawing were: 05, 09, 10, 18, 21 and 26. The XTRA Multiplier was: 03.

Lottery officials say the jackpot for the Pick-6 XTRA game has reset to $2 million.

The next drawing will be held Thursday, Feb. 16.

